Shimla police arrest 2 interstate chitta suppliers, including Chandigarh bank employee

Continuing its extensive crackdown on illicit drug-trafficking networks, the district police have arrested two key interstate chitta (heroin) suppliers, including a bank employee from Chandigarh and another accused from Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here today, ASP, Shimla City, Mehar Panwar said that in the first case, police arrested two individuals, Sanamjeet (25) and Sumpt Sapra (22), both residents of the Krishnanagar area, on September 8. They were found in possession of 5 grams of chitta, following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

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“During the investigation, police interrogated the accused and established backward linkages, which led them to Gaurav Tishawar (31), a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, who is currently working at a cooperative bank. However, he was also allegedly running a chitta supply network and had provided the contraband to the two accused. Acting swiftly, a police team was sent to his residence in Manimajra, where he was arrested with 9.31 grams of chitta,” she said.

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“In the second case, registered at Dhalli on August 28, police arrested two individuals, Dushyant Verma (25), a resident of Sunni in Shimla, and Akshay Sharma (24), a resident of Ani in Kullu, with 6.5 grams of chitta. A case under the NDPS Act, was registered and an investigation was initiated,” she said.

“During the investigation, police established backward linkages and found that Ajay Kumar (24), a resident of Fazilka, Punjab, was the main supplier of the contraband. He had allegedly supplied it to Akshay Sharma in Mohali.

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“The investigation also revealed financial transactions totalling Rs 10,500 between the two. Furthermore, phone call details established communication between them that was linked to drug dealing,” she added.

The ASP further said that a police team was sent to Fazilka, where the accused was arrested from Mojewala village. She said that further investigation into both cases is underway.