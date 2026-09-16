DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police arrest 2 interstate chitta suppliers, including Chandigarh bank employee

Shimla police arrest 2 interstate chitta suppliers, including Chandigarh bank employee

A police team was sent to his residence in Manimajra, where he was arrested with 9.31 grams of chitta

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:31 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

Continuing its extensive crackdown on illicit drug-trafficking networks, the district police have arrested two key interstate chitta (heroin) suppliers, including a bank employee from Chandigarh and another accused from Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here today, ASP, Shimla City, Mehar Panwar said that in the first case, police arrested two individuals, Sanamjeet (25) and Sumpt Sapra (22), both residents of the Krishnanagar area, on September 8. They were found in possession of 5 grams of chitta, following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

“During the investigation, police interrogated the accused and established backward linkages, which led them to Gaurav Tishawar (31), a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, who is currently working at a cooperative bank. However, he was also allegedly running a chitta supply network and had provided the contraband to the two accused. Acting swiftly, a police team was sent to his residence in Manimajra, where he was arrested with 9.31 grams of chitta,” she said.

Advertisement

“In the second case, registered at Dhalli on August 28, police arrested two individuals, Dushyant Verma (25), a resident of Sunni in Shimla, and Akshay Sharma (24), a resident of Ani in Kullu, with 6.5 grams of chitta. A case under the NDPS Act, was registered and an investigation was initiated,” she said.

“During the investigation, police established backward linkages and found that Ajay Kumar (24), a resident of Fazilka, Punjab, was the main supplier of the contraband. He had allegedly supplied it to Akshay Sharma in Mohali.

Advertisement

“The investigation also revealed financial transactions totalling Rs 10,500 between the two. Furthermore, phone call details established communication between them that was linked to drug dealing,” she added.

The ASP further said that a police team was sent to Fazilka, where the accused was arrested from Mojewala village. She said that further investigation into both cases is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts