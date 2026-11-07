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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police arrest 2 key interstate drug suppliers from Punjab

Shimla police arrest 2 key interstate drug suppliers from Punjab

ASP, Shimla (City), Mehar Panwar said that on October 27, 2026, the district police, on the basis of a tip-off, had arrested Resham Singh, a resident of Amritsar, with 257-gm chitta near Shoghi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:08 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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In a major crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, the Shimla police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers, involved in ‘chitta’ trafficking from Punjab.

In the first case, the district police arrested Balbir Singh, alias Fauji, alias Tinu Pal Tinda (52), a resident of Nankhari, Shimla district. He was arrested by the police from Amritsar, Punjab, when he was planning to escape to Nepal.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla (City), Mehar Panwar said that on October 27, 2026, the district police, on the basis of a tip-off, had arrested Resham Singh, a resident of Amritsar, with 257-gm chitta near Shoghi after which a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation was initiated.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the contraband was to be supplied to Balbir in Nankhari area. He is a major drug supplier in the area and was dealing in commercial quantities of chitta. Following this, the police launched a search operation to nab him and subsequently constituted a special team to arrest him.

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She said that the team had been making efforts to arrest Balbir for the past one week, but he kept deceiving the police and was planning to flee to Nepal. The police raided several locations in the Nankhari area, but the accused remained at large. Finally, the police team learned he was in Amritsar, from where he has been arrested.

"The police also found that as many as six criminal cases have already been registered against Balbir which include four cases under the NDPS Act and two under Excise Act," said Panwar.

In the second case registered on September 27, 2026, the police had arrested three individuals named Rupesh, Shivam Verma and Lali Kumar from Gumma, Shimla district, with 50-gm chitta. Following the arrest, a case under the NDPS Act was registered and an investigation was initiated.

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"During the investigation, the police established backward linkages and found that they had purchased the contraband from Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, alias Gopi (35), a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, and had brought the same to sell in Shimla. Acting promptly, a police team was sent to Ludhiana from where he was arrested. Gurpreet is also a history-sheeter and has already three criminal cases registered against him in Punjab," said the ASP.

Panwar said that further investigations in both cases were under way.

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