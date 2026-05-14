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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police arrest 2 with 18-gram heroin

Shimla police arrest 2 with 18-gram heroin

Accused were identified as Mahesh Kumar (28), a resident of Khamrala village under Karsog tehsil, Mandi district, and Manorama Devi (34), a resident of Jhamyat village in Bhoranj tehsil, Hamirpur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:47 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Two persons have been arrested with 18 grams of chitta (heroin) in Shimla's Sunni, police said on Thursday.

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The accused were identified as Mahesh Kumar (28), a resident of Khamrala village under Karsog tehsil, Mandi district, and Manorama Devi (34), a resident of Jhamyat village in Bhoranj tehsil, Hamirpur.

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The police said the accused were caught during a check near Gharat Nala in Sunni.

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Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on.

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