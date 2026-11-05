Shimla police arrest 3 interstate drug suppliers from Chandigarh

In a crackdown on interstate drug trafficking networks, Shimla police have arrested three alleged drug suppliers from Chandigarh after tracing backward linkages in two separate cases.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City, Mehar Panwar said that in the first case, registered on October 11, 2026, the district police had arrested two persons, Bhuvnesh Chauhan and Gulshan Thakur, with approximately 22 grams of chitta (heroin).

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“As the investigation proceeded, police interrogated the accused and also analysed digital evidence, call detail records (CDRs), CCTV footage, and financial transactions. Investigation revealed that the two accused had purchased the contraband from Sajan and Vikas, in Chandigarh. The accused are natives of Ferozepur. While Vikas was the one who supplied the chitta to the other two individuals, Sanjan’s bank account was used to transfer the money for purchasing the same. Based on this evidence, a special team was constituted and was sent to Chandigarh, from where both the accused have been arrested,” she said.

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In another case, registered on September 27, 2026, the district police had arrested Kshitil Verma with six grams of chitta from Shoghi. A case under the NDPS Act was registered and an investigation initiated.

During the investigation, police found that Verma had procured the contraband from Rohit, a resident of Manimajra in Chandigarh. A police team was subsequently dispatched to Chandigarh, where the accused was arrested, the ASP said.