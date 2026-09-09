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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police arrest 4 drug traffickers with 52 g heroin in 3 separate cases

Shimla police arrest 4 drug traffickers with 52 g heroin in 3 separate cases

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said cases under NDPS Act have been registered; investigation under way

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:02 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/X @himachalpolice
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Four drug traffickers have been arrested by the district police with approximately 52 g of chitta (heroin) in three separate cases, police said here on Wednesday.

In the first case, one person identified as Ankit Verma (33), resident of Kotkhai, Shimla was arrested with 29.43 g heroin near Gumma.

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According to police, the action came after a police team was patrolling in the Kokunala and Kotkhai area, when it spotted one person sitting in a car near the Gumma market.

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The police then checked the suspect, seized around 29.43 g heroin from his possession and arrested him.

In the second case, police arrested an individual, identified as Shivam Kumar (28), a resident of Punjab with 20.63 g heroin from Rampur.

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Kumar was arrested when a police team patrolling the area spotted a suspicious looking person near the rain shelter at Lhasa area.

During the checking, police seized the contraband from his possession arrested Kumar.

In the third case, district police arrested 2 persons, Dinesh Kumar (30), a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh and Shalu (30), also from Chandigarh with 3.5 g heroin from Dhalli.

The action followed on the basis of a secret tip-off, after which both the accused were nabbed along with the contraband near Dhalli.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under way.

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