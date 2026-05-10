Shimla police arrest interstate drug suppliers from Punjab and Chandigarh

In a major crackdown on inter-state drug networks, Shimla police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers, in two different cases, from Gurdaspur and Chandigarh on Sunday.

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The two accused have been identified as Thomas Masih (29), a resident of Kala Afghana village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and Golu (29), a resident of Dadumajra, Chandigarh.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that on March 26, the police arrested two accused named Pinku Ram and Sunil Puharta with 53 grams of heroin in Rohru, and an investigation was initiated.

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He said that during the investigation, Shimla police interrogated both the accused and also analysed their bank and phone details.

“Digital evidence revealed that Pinku had been procuring the contraband from Salman Haider, a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP), who himself was involved in drug trade, mainly heroin and was supplying in Rohru since a long time. Taking swift action, a police team was then dispatched to UP and the accused Salman was arrested from Bijnor on April 12,” said the SSP.

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“Salman was supplying the drugs through Thomas as they have financial transactions with each other. Following this, a police team was dispatched to Gurdaspur, from where Thomas was arrested,” he said.

The SSP further added that in another case, police arrested two individuals named Ramanjeet Singh and Rubal Chauhan from Kotkhai area on March 29 with six grams of crystal meth and two gram heroin, along with a pistol, two gas cylinder pistols and a knife. Following their arrest, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

“During the investigation, accused Ramanjeet revealed that he had purchased the drugs from a person named Golu in Chandigarh. Through technical investigation, call data analysis and interrogation of the arrested accused, police tracked the backward linkages and arrested the main drug supplier from Chandigarh,” said the SSP.

Investigation is under way and the involvement of more individuals in these networks will be established, added the SSP.