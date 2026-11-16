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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police arrest key interstate drug supplier from Haryana

Shimla police arrest key interstate drug supplier from Haryana

49 gm chitta, Rs 1.02 lakh cash seized; accused allegedly supplied heroin in Theog and Kotkhai

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:53 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/X @himachalpolice
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Continuing its extensive crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, the district police have arrested a key interstate drug supplier from Haryana, who was allegedly supplying chitta (heroin) in the Theog and Kotkhai regions of the district.

The accused has been identified as Omkar alias Ommi, a native of Theog who is currently residing in Pinjore, Haryana.

Mehar Panwar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla (City), while addressing a press conference here, said the network came to light when the police arrested two individuals, identified as Papil Bhushan and Suresh, with approximately 23 gm of chitta in Theog and initiated an investigation.

“During the investigation, the police established backward linkages and interrogated the two accused, who revealed that they were purchasing chitta from Ommi over the phone and making cash payments for it. Acting on the information, a police team was dispatched to Pinjore, from where the main supplier was arrested,” she said.

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“During the operation, the police also recovered 49 gm of chitta, Rs 1,02,500 in cash and an electronic weighing machine from his possession,” she added.

She further said Ommi was a history-sheeter, with two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, already registered against him in Theog in 2021.

“The accused has been operating from Pinjore for the past few years and has regularly been supplying drugs in large quantities to the Theog and Kotkhai regions, targeting the youth,” she said.

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The action by the Shimla police highlights that their efforts against drug trafficking are not limited to recovering drug consignments and arresting accused persons at the local level. Reaching the main suppliers and interstate smuggling networks by establishing backward linkages and dismantling them is also a priority.

The ASP further said that the district police had arrested as many as 94 key interstate drug suppliers through special operations so far this year, significantly higher than the eight suppliers arrested in 2025.

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