Shimla Police arrest key interstate drug supplier working as mechanic in Chandigarh

In a significant crackdown on interstate illicit drug trafficking networks, the district police have arrested a mechanic who allegedly operated as a key supplier of chitta (heroin) and was associated with a drug network in Chandigarh.

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The accused has been identified as Naresh Kumar (60), a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh. Kumar is a mechanic by profession and was allegedly operating as a drug trafficker under the guise of his work. He also allegedly played a significant role in the purchase and supply of chitta in the Manimajra area.

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Providing the details, Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that on August 23, the district police arrested four persons — Kuldeep, Lalit, Vikram and Sanjeev Kumar — with approximately 11.35 grams of chitta at Kingal near Kumarsain. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was subsequently registered at the Kumarsain police station and an investigation was initiated.

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“During the investigation, the police thoroughly interrogated the accused and established backward linkages to trace the supply chain. The accused revealed that Naresh had provided them the contraband. Acting swiftly, a police team was dispatched to Chandigarh and the accused was arrested. He has been brought to Shimla and is currently under police remand,” he said.

The SSP further said the investigation was under way and the police were examining the involvement of more persons in the network.