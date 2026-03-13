DT
Shimla police arrest main supplier of LSD from Haryana

Shimla police arrest main supplier of LSD from Haryana

The accused has been identified as Naviel Harrison (27), resident of Calicut, Kerala

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:10 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Representative pic. iStock
In a major crackdown on drug network, police has arrested main supplier of LSD from Gurugram, Haryana.

The accused has been identified as Naviel Harrison (27), resident of Calicut, Kerala.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla, Abhishek Dhiman said that the district police on March 10 had arrested two accused named Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Punjab and Priya Sharma, a resident of Sirmaur from BCS area in Shimla with 562 strips of LSD worth Rs 1.1 crore.

"During the investigation, police interrogated the accused and also analysed digital evidence, based on which police came to know about the main supplier. Taking prompt action, a team was dispatched to nab the accused who was arrested today from Haryana," he said.

"Investigation revealed that Sandeep and Harrison have been in contact of each other for a very long time and were involved in LSD trafficking. They used to communicate with each other through WhatsApp calls. It was also found that Sandeep used to supply ganja to Harrison in exchange of LSD," said the ASP.

He further said that investigation is going on and the involvement of other persons involved in this network is being examined.

"So far this year, the district police has arrested as many as 144 persons under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Also, out of the total, about 14 drug peddlers have been arrested from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and near India-Nepal border," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

