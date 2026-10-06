Shimla police arrest serial snatcher wanted in three cases

The district police have arrested a Jammu and Kashmir resident who allegedly used to snatch jewellery from women after throwing chilli powder into their eyes. The arrest came nearly one-and-a-half months after the first incident was reported in Kumarsain, Shimla district.

The accused, identified as Jail Singh (26), a resident of Doda district, has been arrested from Nurpur in Kangra district.

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According to the police, on August 31, they received a complaint from one Seema Devi who alleged that a person had snatched her earrings in the Jubbal area in Kumarsain after throwing chilli powder into her eyes.

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A similar incident was reported on September 14, when another woman alleged that a person snatched her earrings near Kandayali following the same modus operandi. A third incident was reported on September 26, when a woman was robbed of her mangalsutra at her eatery.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar said during investigation, similarities emerged in the accused’s modus operandi in all three cases.

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“The investigation revealed that the accused carried out the crime in a planned manner. He conducted a recce of the crime scene and the surrounding area several days prior to the committing crime, observing the movements and routes of his prospective victims. He then waited for a time and place when the victims were alone on a deserted and relatively isolated path. Upon finding an opportune moment, the accused would stun the women by throwing chilli powder into their eyes, snatch the jewellery and flee the scene,” she added.

“The accused consistently exercised caution to conceal his identity and activities and evade police detection. He would commit crimes in isolated and secluded locations, avoiding CCTV surveillance. With persistent efforts based on technical and human evidence, the district police identified and arrested the accused,” she added.