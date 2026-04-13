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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police arrest UP-based main drug supplier from Chandigarh

Shimla police arrest UP-based main drug supplier from Chandigarh

Investigation reveal that he was running a drug trafficking racket in the Rohru and Chirgaon regions with the help of locals

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:33 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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The Shimla police have arrested a Uttar Pradesh-based individual, identified as the main supplier of ‘chitta’ (heroin) and kingpin of a local drug network, from Chandigarh, police said on Monday.

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The accused has been identified as Amit Gupta (30), a resident of Sarai Dhanoli in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to police, on March 15, 2026, a police team from Rohru had arrested one individual, identified as Sarthak (29) with 9.17 grams chitta. This led to the initiation of an investigation.

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During the investigation, police established backward linkages and uncovered Amit Gupta’s involvement in this network. Investigation revealed that he was running a drug trafficking racket in the Rohru and Chirgaon regions with the help of locals.

Gupta was operating from Lucknow and was running a location-based delivery racket, wherein small quantities of chitta were kept at different locations and sold by Sarthak and other individuals.

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A police team was then dispatched to Lucknow to arrest Gupta, but he had fled. He was finally arrested on April 11 from Chandigarh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the report and said further investigation is under way.

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