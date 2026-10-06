Shimla police arrests two key suppliers of chitta from Chandigarh, Punjab

Continuing its extensive crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, the district police have arrested two key inter-state chitta (heroin) suppliers from Chandigarh and Punjab.

The accused have been identified as Rohit, a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh, and Sandeep, a resident of Balongi in SAS Nagar, Punjab.

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Addressing a press conference here today, Mehar Panwar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla (City), said on September 27, the district police arrested one individual identified as Kshitij Verma, a resident of Kullu district, with 6 grams of chitta from the Shoghi area after which a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation initiated.

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“During the investigation, the police found that Verma was in touch with a key drug supplier named Rohit, which was confirmed via WhatsApp chats between the two. The police also found that both individuals had met in Manimajra. Furthermore, on the basis of digital and technical evidence, a special team was constituted which was sent to Chandigarh from where Rohit was arrested,” she said.

The ASP further said the police were investigating the involvement of more individuals in this network.

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Providing information about the second case, she said on September 27, the police arrested an individual identified as Amit, a resident of Chirgaon Tehsil, Shimla, with 7 grams of chitta after which a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and investigation initiated.

She said during investigation, the police came to know that Amit had procured the contraband from Virender, a resident of SAS Nagar, Punjab. “Further investigation revealed that Sandeep, a resident of Thana village in Chirgaon, presently residing in SAS Nagar was the main supplier of chitta in this network. Acting swiftly, a police team was sent to SAS Nagar from where Sandeep was arrested. Further investigation in the case is in progress” she said.