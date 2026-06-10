icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police bust inter-state drug racket, arrest 21-year-old Haryana-based kingpin

Shimla police bust inter-state drug racket, arrest 21-year-old Haryana-based kingpin

Accused hid heroin in empty food packets across the city; transactions worth Rs 1.4 crore traced in 3 months

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:25 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a major crackdown on an inter-state drug trafficking network, the Shimla police have arrested a 21-year-old alleged kingpin who was operating from Haryana and supplying heroin to Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Ravi Ahirwar (21), a native of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was currently residing in Faridabad, Haryana.

Advertisement

Providing details, Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said the accused came under the police radar during an investigation launched after the arrest of Avinash Chauhan with approximately 7 g of heroin in the Boileauganj area of Shimla on April 24.

Advertisement

“A case under Sections 21, 29 and 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, police also arrested Vishal Yadav and his brother Prakash Yadav, both residents of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, for their alleged involvement in the racket,” he said.

The SSP said further investigation led police to Ravi, who was allegedly responsible for supplying heroin to Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

“To evade detection, he concealed the contraband in empty packets of milk, Kurkure and other edible products at multiple locations around ISBT Tutikandi and nearby areas. He would record videos of the hiding spots and send them to the main operator, Vishal. Once payment was confirmed, the locations were shared with buyers,” Singh said.

According to the police, Ravi received commissions for the deliveries and had reportedly visited Shimla nearly 50 times over the past year to carry out such operations.

The investigation also revealed financial transactions worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore among the accused over the past three months.

Police said the probe is ongoing and the involvement of more individuals in the network is being investigated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts