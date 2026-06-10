Shimla police bust inter-state drug racket, arrest 21-year-old Haryana-based kingpin

In a major crackdown on an inter-state drug trafficking network, the Shimla police have arrested a 21-year-old alleged kingpin who was operating from Haryana and supplying heroin to Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Ravi Ahirwar (21), a native of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was currently residing in Faridabad, Haryana.

Advertisement

Providing details, Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said the accused came under the police radar during an investigation launched after the arrest of Avinash Chauhan with approximately 7 g of heroin in the Boileauganj area of Shimla on April 24.

Advertisement

“A case under Sections 21, 29 and 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, police also arrested Vishal Yadav and his brother Prakash Yadav, both residents of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, for their alleged involvement in the racket,” he said.

The SSP said further investigation led police to Ravi, who was allegedly responsible for supplying heroin to Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

“To evade detection, he concealed the contraband in empty packets of milk, Kurkure and other edible products at multiple locations around ISBT Tutikandi and nearby areas. He would record videos of the hiding spots and send them to the main operator, Vishal. Once payment was confirmed, the locations were shared with buyers,” Singh said.

According to the police, Ravi received commissions for the deliveries and had reportedly visited Shimla nearly 50 times over the past year to carry out such operations.

The investigation also revealed financial transactions worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore among the accused over the past three months.

Police said the probe is ongoing and the involvement of more individuals in the network is being investigated.