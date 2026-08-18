Shimla police bust interstate drug network, arrest 2 key suppliers

Continuing it's extensive crackdown on illicit drugs trafficking network, the district police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers from Punjab. Both the accused were involved in two different drug trafficking networks and were supplying chitta (heroin) in Shimla district along with other areas.

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In first case, police have arrested the key supplier of 1.12 kg chitta, which was seized by the police on August 3. This was one of the highest seizure of chitta in the district as well as in the state.

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The accused has been identified as Shubhkarman Singh alias Sultan (21), a resident of Tarn Taran district, Punjab.

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Addressing a press conference here, Mehar Panwar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) City said that on August 3, the district police had arrested one individual named Vijay Kumar with 1.12 kg chitta from near Shoghi, after which a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered and investigation was initiated.

"During the investigation, police interrogated Kumar and also established backward linkages and analysed digital and technical evidence. On the basis of this, police came to know that it was Sultan who had supplied the said contraband to Vijay. Further investigation revealed that Kumar and Sultan, were using the Signal app to communicate with each other to evade the investigating agencies. After receiving chitta from Sultan, Kumar then reached Shoghi where he was planning it to divide it into multiple portions to distribute it to other suppliers," she said.

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"Based on these evidence, a police team was dispatched to Tarn Taran, from where Sultan was arrested and has been brought to Shimla for further investigation. Investigation is one to find out the entire supply network as well as the source of the drug consignment" said the ASP.

Providing the details about the second case, Panwar said that on July 3, three individuals identified as Rahul Sharma, Rakshit Chauhan and Lovely Sharma were arrested with 64 gm chitta from Kotkhai area after which a case under the NDPS act, 1985 was registered and investigation was initiated.

"Further investigation led to the arrest of Amit Mahaveer, a Chandigarh-based drug trafficker, from whom the three individuals had procured chitta. Similarly, further investigation led the police to Komalpreet Singh alias Laddi (26), a resident of Moga, Punjab, the main supplier of the contraband. It was Laddi who had supplied the same contraband to Amit, establishing that he is the main supplier in this network" said the ASP.

"So far in 2026, Shimla Police has dismantled about 50 major drug trafficking networks and has arrested total 448 accused including 66 key suppliers. Also, total 4.4 kg of chitta has been recovered so far this year and illegal assets worth Rs 6.38 crores have been seized" she said.