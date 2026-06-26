Shimla police bust two interstate drug networks; 3 suppliers arrested

Continuing its crackdown on interstate drug trafficking networks, the Shimla police have arrested three alleged suppliers from Punjab in connection with two separate cases, including one accused found in possession of 162 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin).

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The arrested accused have been identified as Navdeep Mehta, alias Piyush (22), a resident of Nankhari in Shimla district who was currently residing in Zirakpur, Punjab; Sachin Gaur (26), a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh who was residing in Dakoli, Zirakpur; and Guruvachan, alias Guru (25), a resident of Dhobiana Basti in Bathinda, Punjab, who was living in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

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Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mehar Panwar said the three accused were key suppliers linked to two separate drug trafficking networks that were busted following the arrest of several individuals associated with them.

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Providing details of the first case, Panwar said that on June 23, 2026, a police team conducting routine patrolling and surveillance near Bhaira Khand Road on National Highway-05 received a tip-off about individuals carrying heroin.

“Acting on the information, the police set up a checkpoint and intercepted three accused — Anil Ribalta (23), Prashant Mehta (25) and Tejasvi (24), all residents of Rampur tehsil. A total of 25 grams of ‘chitta’ was recovered from their possession,” the ASP said. A case under the NDPS Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and an investigation launched.

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During the investigation, police established backward linkages through technical, digital and financial analysis. Call Detail Records (CDRs) and Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDRs) of the accused were examined, revealing that the contraband had been procured from Navdeep Mehta. Investigators also found that Rs 11,000 had been transferred to Mehta by the accused.

“Further investigation revealed that Navdeep had sourced the contraband through Sachin Gaur. Police teams were subsequently dispatched to Zirakpur, where both accused were arrested,” Panwar said.

Giving details of the second case, the ASP said that on June 20, the police raided a homestay in the Kanlog area of Shimla and arrested Gopal Kumar (34), a resident of Bathinda, with 16 grams of ‘chitta’. A separate case was registered and an investigation initiated.

During the probe, the police discovered that Gopal had allegedly procured the contraband from Guruvachan, a Mohali-based supplier linked to an organised drug trafficking network. “A police team was sent to Mohali, where Guruvachan was arrested. During the operation, 162 grams of ‘chitta’ was recovered from his possession,” Panwar said.

Investigations revealed that Guruvachan allegedly stored large quantities of heroin at his rented accommodation in Mohali and supplied it to customers according to demand.