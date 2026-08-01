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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police bust two interstate drug networks; arrest three kingpins from Punjab, Haryana

Shimla police bust two interstate drug networks; arrest three kingpins from Punjab, Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:47 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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In a major crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, the district police have arrested three key interstate drug kingpins from Punjab and Haryana, for running two separate networks.

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Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla (city) Mehar Panwar said the action came after the arrests of several individuals involved in the networks.

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“In the first case, which was registered in Shimla on July 8, police had arrested Surender Rajta, a resident of Kumarsain, with 6 grams of chitta (heroin). A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was then registered against him and investigation was initiated. During the investigation, police established backward linkages, conducted technical analysis of mobile phone data, call detail records (CDRs), internet protocol detail records (IPDRs), digital evidence, Google Pay transactions, and other financial transactions, which led to the kingpin named Sajan Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, Punjab, and the main supplier Jatin Kumar, a resident of Ferozepur, Punjab,” she said.

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“A police team was then dispatched to Punjab and both of them have been arrested from Jalandhar, Punjab,” she added.

“In the second case, which was registered on July 17 in the Rampur area, police arrested Ajender Kumar, Nikhil and Monika with 9 grams of chitta and Rs 26,000 in cash. A case under the NDPS Act, 1985, was registered and investigation was initiated,” said the ASP.

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“During the investigation, mobile phones, CDRs, digital evidence, Google Pay transactions, financial transactions and other technical inputs were analysed. Furthermore, each level of the supply chain was identified through questioning the accused. Investigation revealed that Monika and Nikhil had procured the contraband from Ravi alias Ravi Gill, active in the Manimajra area of Chandigarh, who was running a drug trafficking network, while posing as an auto driver,” she said.

“Investigation revealed that Ravi had provided 20 g chitta to the accused out of which they sold 10 g. They had planned to sell the remaining contraband. They had also transferred the drug money to Ravi’s wife's bank account via Google Pay and both of them were in constant contact of Gill,” she said.

“A police team was then sent to Haryana and the accused has been arrested from Pinjore. Further investigations in the cases are going on,” she said.

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