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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police destroy 10 lakh illegally cultivated cannabis plants in Chopal

Shimla police destroy 10 lakh illegally cultivated cannabis plants in Chopal

A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has also been registered against unidentified persons for cultivating the plants

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:41 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The Shimla police have destroyed about 10 lakh illegally cultivated cannabis plants in Kofardhar (Nagarh) under Chopal tehsil in the district. A case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has also been registered against unidentified persons for cultivating the plants.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said that on July 5, a team from Nerwa Police Station was patrolling the village area when it found illegally cultivated cannabis spread across approximately 10 bighas of land. Upon investigation, the police found that around 5,000 plants had been cultivated on each bigha, bringing the estimated total to 10 lakh plants. The police subsequently destroyed the plants and registered a case.

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“Samples of 40 cannabis plants have been seized from various locations as per the regulations. The remaining illegal cannabis plants have been destroyed as per the regulations after completing the necessary legal formalities,” he said.

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The SSP said that the police are conducting the investigation and are also identifying the persons who had cultivated the plants. He said that stern action would be taken against the culprits.

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