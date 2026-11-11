Shimla police detain eight habitual drug traffickers

The Shimla police have detained eight habitual drug traffickers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988.

The accused have been identified as Amit Luthra, a resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, at present living in Shimla. Two cases under the NDPS act have been registered against him. Sunil Kumar, a resident of Theog in Shimla district, who had also been previously booked under the NDPS Act twice, has also been detailed. Besides, resident of Chopal in Shimla Attar Singh (four cases); Shimla resident Mahesh Thakur (two cases); resident of Kotkhai in Shimla Rubbal Jadaiik (four cases); resident of Jubbal in Shimla Gopi Chand (two cases); resident of Kumarsain in Shimla Raju Chauhan (four cases); and Shimla resident Mohit Verma (two cases under the NDPS Act) have been detained.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shimla (City) Mehar Panwar, while addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, said that the accused had been detained in compliance with the detention orders issued by the state competent authority. “All of them have been detained for three months and lodged in the Model Central Jail, Kanda, as per the detention orders,” she added.

Mehar said, “Our efforts are not limited to arresting drug traffickers, but effective preventive action is also being taken to prevent habitual drug traffickers and suppliers from restart drug paddeling. To this end, offenders, who are repeatedly involved in drug trafficking cases, are being detained under the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988.”

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She said so far, the district police had detained 51 persons under the PIT-NDPS Act.