Shimla police dismantle 66 drug networks this year so far

The Shimla district police have registered 291 cases under the anti-drug campaign and arrested 586 persons, including 19 women, this year so far. They have also frozen properties worth Rs 12.52 crore belonging to 69 persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The figures were shared at a meeting of the District Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) chaired by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap here on Friday.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said the police had intensified action against drug traffickers at various levels. In the current month alone, 28 cases were registered and 48 persons arrested. The police have dismantled 66 drug trafficking networks this year, besides four each in 2025 and 2024.

Advertisement

On the awareness front, the police visited 19 schools, held six awareness programmes and took part in 15 panchayat meetings to sensitise people about the ill effects of drug abuse.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner directed all SDMs to ensure that awareness campaigns reach every educational institution. He stressed the need to rehabilitate people who had given up drugs and help them reintegrate into society.

He directed SDMs and DSPs to present details of their anti-drug initiatives at the next NCORD meeting, and ordered action against encroachments on government land, particularly roadside dhabas allegedly linked to drug trafficking.