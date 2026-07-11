Shimla Police launch anti-chitta awareness drive across district

With an aim to spread awareness about the ill effects of drugs, Shimla police on Saturday organised anti-chitta awareness campaigns across the district.

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Under this programme, police conducted the campaigns in several schools of the district, in which hundreds of students and teachers participated.

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During the campaign, students were also apprised about the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 along with preventive measures. They were also told about the role which the youth can play in building a drug-free society.

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Students were encouraged to immediately alert their teachers or the police in case they find any drug-related activities or if they find any person being involved in the drug trade or consumption of drugs.

Following this, a pledge was administered to them, where students pledged to stay away from drugs and raise awareness about drugs amongst others as well.

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The camps were organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Government Senior Secondary School Lalpani, etc, and in various panchayats.

Special meetings were also held in the identified red panchayats of the Jhakri police station area including Jhakri, Shahdhar Rangori and Bonda. Panchayat representatives, women and youth groups, drug prevention committees and local dignitaries participated in these meetings as well.

Drug prevention, community cooperation, and information sharing were discussed, and everyone pledged to make their panchayats drug-free.

Meetings of drug prevention committees were held in the Sunni Nagar Panchayat and Basantpur Gram Panchayat, both declared red zones in the Sunni police station area.

Panchayat representatives, women and youth groups, social workers and teachers from GSSS Sunni-Basantpur also participated. The meetings discussed in detail the growing threat of chitta, public awareness and coordination between the police and society.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that as part of the ongoing drug awareness campaign against drugs by the police, extensive public awareness programs were organised in various police station areas of the district.

“The campaign aims to make youth and the general public aware of the ill effects of chitta and other drugs, ensure active participation of society, and strengthen collective efforts towards a drug-free district,” he said.

The SSP added that police have been continuously striving to create a drug-free and safe society through effective legal action against drug abuse as well as public awareness, community participation and guidance of youth.