Shimla police nab chitta supplier near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The Shimla police have arrested a key interstate drug supplier from near the India-Pakistan border. The accused has been identified as Akash Deep alias Akash (22), a resident of Megha Panj Grain village in Ferozepur district. He has been arrested from Jalalabad in Fazilka district, about 15 km away from India-Pakistan border.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said his involvement in drug trafficking was unearthed during an investigation which was initiated by the police following a case. It had been registered against two individuals from Punjab named Nishan Singh and Gurpreet Singh, who were arrested with 10.3 gms of chitta (heroin) from Shimla.

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He said that during the investigation, the police established backward linkages, carried out extensive interrogation along with analysis of digital and financial evidence. It was found that the main supplier of the contraband was Akashdeep.

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“A police team was dispatched to Punjab and the accused was arrested. He has now been brought to Shimla for further investigation,” said the SSP.

Providing the details of the total drug peddlers arrested so far this year, the SSP said that in 2026, 39 persons have been arrested on the basis of backward linkages, which is nine times higher than last year. “Also, in 2026, a total of 30 interstate and international drug trafficking networks operating across various states have been dismantled,” he said.