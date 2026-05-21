icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police nab chitta supplier near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Shimla police nab chitta supplier near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Shimla police on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The Shimla police have arrested a key interstate drug supplier from near the India-Pakistan border. The accused has been identified as Akash Deep alias Akash (22), a resident of Megha Panj Grain village in Ferozepur district. He has been arrested from Jalalabad in Fazilka district, about 15 km away from India-Pakistan border.

Advertisement

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said his involvement in drug trafficking was unearthed during an investigation which was initiated by the police following a case. It had been registered against two individuals from Punjab named Nishan Singh and Gurpreet Singh, who were arrested with 10.3 gms of chitta (heroin) from Shimla.

Advertisement

He said that during the investigation, the police established backward linkages, carried out extensive interrogation along with analysis of digital and financial evidence. It was found that the main supplier of the contraband was Akashdeep.

Advertisement

“A police team was dispatched to Punjab and the accused was arrested. He has now been brought to Shimla for further investigation,” said the SSP.

Providing the details of the total drug peddlers arrested so far this year, the SSP said that in 2026, 39 persons have been arrested on the basis of backward linkages, which is nine times higher than last year. “Also, in 2026, a total of 30 interstate and international drug trafficking networks operating across various states have been dismantled,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts