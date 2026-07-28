Shimla police seize drug trafficker’s Rs 16.2 lakh luxury car, Rs 80K

Continuing the crackdown on drug trafficking networks, the Shimla police have seized a drug trafficker’s assets worth Rs 17 lakh, including a car worth Rs 16.2 lakh and Rs 80,000 cash.

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Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the action came following the arrest of two Punjab residents — Jashandeep Singh and Dharampreet Singh — with 83 gm of chitta (heroin) near Mahendli bridge in Rohru on February 2.

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“A case under Sections 21, 25, 29, 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 238 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Rohru police station and an investigation was initiated. While probing the case, the police arrested six more individuals allegedly involved in the drug network, including Shubham Darkal, a resident of Chirgaon, whose illegal assets have been frozen by the police,” the SSP added.

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“Financial investigations conducted under Section 68F of the NDPS Act established that Shubham had purchased a luxury vehicle with money acquired through drug trafficking. Taking swift action, the police seized the vehicle and cash. Further investigation in the case is going on,” he said.

The SSP added that the district police have seized illegal properties worth Rs 4.29 crore of 25 accused arrested in seven different cases in 2026 so far, making it the highest property seizure by any district police of the state this year. He said in 2024 and 2025, no such action was taken by the district police.

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In another case, the district police destroyed about 2,860 illegally cultivated cannabis plants in the Dodra Kwar region in Shimla district and initiated legal proceedings against two persons. The accused have been identified as Surya Dev and Ujendri Devi, both residents of Gosanu village in Shimla district.

The SSP said the action came after the police received a tip-off that several persons have illegally cultivated cannabis plants on their land. Police teams were dispatched to the area, where they found about 1,530 plants on land owned by Surya and about 1,310 plants on land belonging to Ujendri. The police immediately destroyed the plants.

The SSP added that a case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is going on.