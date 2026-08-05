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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla police seize over 4 kg heroin in 2026, intensify crackdown on drug networks

Shimla police seize over 4 kg heroin in 2026, intensify crackdown on drug networks

Focus shifts to major seizures, key suppliers and interstate trafficking networks; over 10 lakh cannabis plants destroyed

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:34 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/X @himachalpolice
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The drug menace, especially chitta (heroin), continues to remain a major concern in Shimla district as the district police have seized over 4 kg of chitta so far this year, making it one of the highest seizures of the contraband in the state.

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According to the district police, so far in 2026, they have seized over 4 kg of chitta, 14 kg of opium, 15 kg of hashish, over 5 kg of poppy husk, 11.6 grams of LSD and about 60 grams of methamphetamine (Ice). Additionally, the district police have destroyed over 10 lakh illegal cannabis plants across the district.

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However, the police have attributed these seizures to new strategies and a change in their approach towards dismantling drug trafficking networks active in the district.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that earlier, the focus of the district police was on registering as many cases as possible.

“However, now the district police are laying special emphasis on bigger and quality seizures and on arresting key suppliers. Along with this, the police have also shifted their focus to backward linkages, technical and financial investigations, which has resulted in the dismantling of multiple interstate drug trafficking networks operating in the district,” he said.

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“Additionally, the police are also focusing on habitual drug offenders, who are regularly being detained and jailed under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1988. This change in strategy has been yielding very positive results this year,” he added.

Highlighting some of the major seizures made this year, he said that in March, the police dismantled a major interstate LSD network after a police team seized about 562 LSD stamps worth Rs 1 crore and arrested the main supplier from Haryana through backward linkages. Technical and digital investigations also revealed the involvement of four police personnel, who were arrested and subsequently dismissed from service.

“Similarly, in March, another Haryana resident was arrested with about 288 g of chitta from ISBT, Tutikandi. Additionally, the district police busted a major opium trafficking network after three accused were arrested with about 9.28 kg of opium in the Narkanda area. Further investigation led to the arrest of a female supplier and the recovery of more than 2 kg of opium. The police also seized illegal assets worth Rs 53 lakh owned by the accused,” he said.

The SSP further said that in May 2026, the district police arrested a Punjab-based drug trafficker with 309 g of chitta, while in June, another Punjab-based drug trafficker was arrested with 131 g of chitta along with 27 g of Ice.

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