Shimla: Preparations for Yoga Day reviewed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the International Yoga Day-2022 celebrations by the AYUSH department with active cooperation of all stakeholders at 120 locations of public importance across the state besides other 1,200 rural locations, said Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal.

Saizal, who presided over the meeting to review the preparations of International Yoga Day-2022, here today said that the theme for this year is “Yoga for Humanity” and asserted that this grand event would be made meaningful and successful with the maximum public participation and publicity through media to mark the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

He said that UN General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga (IDY) and appealed to all the public representatives to participate in large number in their respective venues to make this international event a grand success.