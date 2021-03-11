Shimla: Preparations for Yoga Day reviewed

Shimla, June 9
Elaborate arrangements have been made for the International Yoga Day-2022 celebrations by the AYUSH department with active cooperation of all stakeholders at 120 locations of public importance across the state besides other 1,200 rural locations, said Health and Family Welfare and AYUSH Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal.
Saizal, who presided over the meeting to review the preparations of International Yoga Day-2022, here today said that the theme for this year is “Yoga for Humanity” and asserted that this grand event would be made meaningful and successful with the maximum public participation and publicity through media to mark the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
He said that UN General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga (IDY) and appealed to all the public representatives to participate in large number in their respective venues to make this international event a grand success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...