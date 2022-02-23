Shimla: Programme on organ donation

As many as 94 students of BSc Nursing (third and fourth year) took the oath to donate their organs during a programme held at the Shivalik Institute of Nursing, Shimla, to raise awareness about organ donation. The programme as organised by State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). Dr Yashpal Ranta, Block Medical Officer, at the Eye Bank at the IGMC, spoke to students about the importance of organ donation. He told the students that one individual could save the lives of as many as eight persons through organ donation.

Initiative under Nipun Himachal

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur launched key initiatives under the NIPUN Himachal programme on Tuesday through YouTube. NIPUN Himachal is the state mission under NIPUN Bharat, which aims to make 100 per cent students of Himachal Pradesh in Classes I to III competent in literacy and numeracy by 2024-25. The NIPUN Himachal programme has the target of achieving the foundational literacy and numeracy in all students of grade I-III through academic and administrative support. "Any school that achieves foundational literacy and numeracy will be called a NIPUN Vidyalaya. The teachers, too, will be felicitated by the state government," said Thakur.

Seven-day NSS camp begins

A seven-day NSS camp started at Government Senior Secondary School, Kohbag, in Shimla on Tuesday. During this camp, the NSS volunteers will beautify the school premises and the adopted village. Also, sports events and parade will also be held during the weeklong event.