Shimla: Protest against water shortage, privatisation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

Shimla Nagrik Sabha held a protest outside Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) over the shortage and privatization of water in the city. The protesters claimed that several areas in the city were getting water after four to six, causing a lot of problems to the residents. The SJPNL, however, maintains that it has been supplying water on alternate days to every part of the city. The protesters also opposed the annual 10 per cent hike in water charges.

The protesters demanded that water should be provided in the city daily while adhering to a timetable and the government should withdraw the annual 10 per cent hike. Also, the protesters demanded the drinking water system of Shimla city should not be given in private hands.

“The SJPNL should be dissolved and the procurement and distribution of water in the city should be handed back to the Municipal Corporation,” the sabha said. “If the government does not accept these demands, Shimla Nagarik Sabha will intensify the movement against these anti-people policies.” —