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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla puts brakes on concrete growth

Shimla puts brakes on concrete growth

Draft notification issued after Cabinet nod; objections, suggestions invited within 30 days

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The latest move comes against the backdrop of concerns over unchecked growth of Shimla. file photo
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The Himachal Pradesh Government has moved to put a tighter lid on construction in Shimla, issuing a draft notification proposing to declare several parts of the state capital as a ‘no-construction zone’ to decongest the town and prevent further concretisation.

The draft notification was issued by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department yesterday, inviting objections and suggestions from the public within 30 days.

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The move follows the Cabinet’s approval on July 28 to declare a no-construction zone in Shimla. The government has sought to protect the already congested core areas from further pressure on infrastructure and the environment.

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Under the proposed notification, no new construction will be permitted in areas falling above the road passing through Sanjauli, College of Excellence, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Lakkar Bazaar, the Ridge, Rani Jhansi Park, Mall Road, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Clark’s Hotel, Oak Over, Chhota Shimla, Petrol Pump, Nav Bahar and St Bede’s College, before returning towards Sanjauli.

However, the draft provides for reconstruction of existing buildings, subject to strict conditions. Any reconstruction will have to remain on the old lines, with the same plinth area, building footprint, number of storeys and height as the existing structure.

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Government projects and projects of public interest have been kept outside the restriction. The notification also proposes a provision to facilitate the sale of vacant plots located in notified Green Areas.

The government’s latest move comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns over the unchecked growth of Shimla. In December 2000, the state had carved out 17 green belts covering 414.36 hectares and declared them no-construction zones. However, following the Supreme Court’s nod to the Shimla Development Plan 2041, these green belts were opened for need-based construction for self-use.

The number of protected green belts subsequently increased. The TCP Department notified eight additional green belts in Shimla on January 17, 2024, taking the tally to 25. Tara Devi was declared a green belt on January 11, 2025, taking the total to 26.

Most of these green belts contain dense deodar forests, which serve as vital green lungs for the rapidly urbanising town. Environmentalists and residents have repeatedly sought stricter regulation of construction to check haphazard development.

The issue has also attracted judicial scrutiny. The Supreme Court, Himachal Pradesh High Court and National Green Tribunal have, on several occasions, expressed concern over the failure of the authorities, including the TCP Department and municipal bodies, to effectively enforce construction norms. Several unauthorised structures in Shimla continue to await regularisation.

The proposed no-construction zone is thus being viewed as an attempt to draw a clear development boundary for Shimla, balancing the need for essential public infrastructure with the preservation of its fragile urban and ecological landscape.

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