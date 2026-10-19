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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla-Rampur helicopter service to start on October 21

Shimla-Rampur helicopter service to start on October 21

3 days-a-week service to extend to Reckong Peo; flights to offer faster connectivity to remote areas of Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:02 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Helicopter services between Sanjauli and Rampur will commence on October 21, 2026, with the service also extending to Reckong Peo, a government spokesperson said on Monday. Image credit/iStock
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Helicopter services between Sanjauli and Rampur will commence on October 21, 2026, with the service also extending to Reckong Peo, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The service will operate three days a week — Monday, Friday and Saturday.

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“The helicopter will depart from Sanjauli at 9:55 am and arrive at Rampur at 10:30 am. It will then depart from Rampur for Reckong Peo at 10:50 am, reaching its destination at 11:25 am,” the spokesperson said.

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The return journey will begin with the helicopter departing from Reckong Peo for Rampur at 11:30 am and arriving at 12:05 pm. The flight from Rampur to Sanjauli will depart at 12:10 pm and reach its destination at 12:45 pm.

The initiative aims to strengthen air connectivity and provide convenient transportation to residents of remote and inaccessible areas of the state.

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The spokesperson said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had realised the need to improve connectivity for people in far-flung areas during his visit to Rampur, where he interacted with local residents.

“Keeping in view their difficulties and transportation requirements, the Chief Minister had announced the introduction of helicopter services between Sanjauli and Rampur,” he said.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) was requested to commence helicopter operations on the Shimla-Rampur route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.

The spokesperson said the service would ease travel difficulties for Rampur residents by providing an alternative means of reaching Shimla.

Under the RCS UDAN 5.1, routes connecting Shimla, Rampur, Reckong Peo, Kullu, Manali, Mandi and Chandigarh have been awarded to Heritage Aviation and Pawan Hans Limited.

Heritage Aviation operates RCS flights on the Shimla-Reckong Peo, Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Chandigarh-Mandi via Kullu routes. Meanwhile, Pawan Hans operates helicopter services between Shimla (Sanjauli) and Chandigarh three days a week under the scheme.

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