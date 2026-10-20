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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla: Remote areas get new chopper link

Shimla: Remote areas get new chopper link

Sanjauli-Rampur-Reckong Peo helicopter service to begin tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:29 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The service will operate on three days a week — Monday, Friday and Saturday. file photo
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Helicopter services connecting Sanjauli, Rampur and Reckong Peo will commence on October 21, providing improved air connectivity to residents of remote areas of Himachal Pradesh. According to a government spokesperson, the service will operate three days a week — Monday, Friday and Saturday.

The helicopter will depart from Sanjauli at 9.55 am and reach Rampur at 10.30 am. It will leave Rampur for Reckong Peo at 10.50 am, arriving at 11.25 am. The return journey will begin from Reckong Peo at 11.30 am, reaching Rampur at 12.05 pm. The helicopter will depart from Rampur at 12.10 pm and arrive at Sanjauli at 12.45 pm.

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The spokesperson said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced the service after interacting with residents during his visit to Rampur and recognising the difficulties faced by people in far-flung areas. Following his directions, Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) requested the commencement of helicopter operations on the Shimla-Rampur route under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.

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The service is expected to provide an alternative mode of transport and ease travel between remote areas and Shimla. Under RCS-UDAN 5.1, routes connecting Shimla, Rampur, Reckong Peo, Kullu, Manali, Mandi and Chandigarh have been awarded to Heritage Aviation and Pawan Hans Limited.

Heritage Aviation operates flights on the Shimla-Reckong Peo, Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Chandigarh-Mandi via Kullu routes. Pawan Hans also operates helicopter services between Shimla (Sanjauli) and Chandigarh three days a week under the scheme.

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