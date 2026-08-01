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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla resident booked for derogatory remarks against woman constable

Shimla resident booked for derogatory remarks against woman constable

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The police have registered an FIR against local resident Gopi Jacks on the complaint of a woman constable that he had made objectionable and derogatory remarks against her during a press conference. A case was registered against Gopi Jacks at the women’s police station at BCS, Shimla. The police said that a fair and lawful investigation into the matter had been initiated.

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According to woman constable Deepika Thakur’s complaint, Gopi Jacks allegedly made objectionable and insulting comments about her during the press conference. She said that he commented on her physical appearance and weight, hurting her dignity and reputation. Deepika is part of the famous police band ‘Harmony of the Pines’.

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The complainant alleged that the public remarks caused her mental distress, humiliation and damage to her social reputation and amounted to an affront to the personal dignity of a woman employee on a public platform.

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