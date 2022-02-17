Shimla residents, councillors seek more parking, play areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 16

Residents and councillors of the city want the Municipal Corporation (MC) to make provisions in its upcoming Budget for parking areas, parks and playgrounds. Many residents and councillors, through suggestions sought by the civic body for shaping the Budget, have urged it to focus on these utilities. The MC would present the Budget towards the end of this month.

“We have received suggestions from councillors as well as residents. All efforts will be made to incorporate as many suggestions as possible in the Budget,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

While the shortage of parking spaces is probably the biggest problem the residents are facing, the lack of parks and playgrounds is equally serious. “There are only a handful of playgrounds in the entire city. As a result, children are turning to drugs or spending their valuable time on mobile phones,” said Vivek Sharma, councillor from Totu ward.

Mayor Satya Kaundal said preparing playgrounds, wherever possible, was the MC’s priority. “We will look to provide open spaces for children wherever possible. If there’s vacant land suitable for a playground, we will definitely look to turn it into a play area,” she said.

She further said “Parks and parking lots are also on the top of our priority list. No efforts will be spared to build as many parks and parking areas as possible in the city.”

Ambulance roads, community halls, gyms and underground ducting of cables and wires are the other issues/services that councillors and residents have brought to the notice of the MC for Budgetary allocations.

Meanwhile, the MC will need to do rigorous thinking to come up with proposals that could improve its financial health. Some of the proposals announced in the last Budget, like levying Green Tax on vehicles entering the city, seeking a grant of Rs 16 crore from the government as compensation for letting go the income from water and sewerage etc, have not materialised.

#himachal budget