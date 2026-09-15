Shimla residents protest against rising monkey, stray dog attacks

The Shimla Nagarik Sabha on Monday staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation’s office against the growing menace of monkeys, langurs and stray dogs in the city and demanded immediate action to check their attacks. The protesters also demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of a woman, who died after being attacked by a monkey in the Cemetery area of Shimla. They sought strict legal action against those who feed monkeys and stray dogs at public places, identification of dangerous dogs, monkeys and langurs and their shifting to their natural habitats.

The residents urged the corporation to carry out a sterilisation drive on a war footing with effective monitoring. Besides, the residents also demanded special surveillance and regular drives in vulnerable areas to ensure public safety.

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Jagmohan Thakur, president of the sabha, said that the rising monkey, stray dog and langur attacks on people, especially women, children and senior citizens, had become a regular feature. “These animals are frequently injuring people. A few days ago, a woman in the Cemetery area of the capital city was attacked by monkeys when she had gone to the roof of her house to check water supply. She fell from the roof and subsequently died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident is extremely tragic and serious,” he added.

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Thakur said, “Though several memorandums have been submitted and appeals have been made to the corporation, it is yet to find an effective solution to the menace.” He added that people feed these animals at public places. As a result, these animals had established permanent settlements in several locations. “It has become very difficult for pedestrians to pass through such areas where animals are being fed publicly,” he asserted.

He warned the corporation of launching a mass movement if it failed to address the issue immediately. After the protest, a delegation led by Jagmohan Thakur met with Municipal Commissioner Sachin Kanwal and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him.