Shimla residents protest in support of wrestlers

Shimla, May 12
Local residents of Shimla today held a ‘silent’ protest to express solidarity with wrestlers, who are protesting in Delhi. The protestors demanded immediate legal action against the accused, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president, Wrestling Federation of India.
Retired IAS officer Deepak Sanan, former Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar and former Councillor Mala Singh joined the protest.
“It is a matter of shame that no action has been taken against the accused despite the provision of immediate arrest in such cases,” lamented Sanan. He said efforts would be made to raise public support for the wrestlers and similar protests would be held across the state.
“It is obvious that the accused enjoys political protection. There should have been immediate arrests as some of the girls who have levelled allegations against the WFI president are minors,” said Sanan.
A former Councillor and social worker Mala Singh said it was ironical that all governments launch schemes for ensuring education and protection of the girl child, but they had to sit on dharna to get justice.
