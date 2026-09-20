Shimla residents seek independent probe into 4-lane tunnel alignment

Residents of Shanti Vihar ward in Shimla, where about 10 buildings have developed cracks, have urged the Centre and the state government to order an independent investigation into the four-lane tunnel alignment between Chalounthi and Bhattakufar. They have also sought an immediate halt to tunnelling and blasting in the area.

The residents have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeking their intervention in the matter.

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“A large population resides directly above and around the proposed tunnel alignment. Many of them have constructed our houses by investing our lifetime savings and by taking substantial bank loans. Any ground movement, blasting, settlement or geological failure caused by tunnelling could therefore result in serious damage to our homes and place affected families under severe financial hardship,” said Vineet Sharma, councillor, Shanti Vihar.

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He said the residents’ serious concern was that the proposed alignment passed through an area which, according to their understanding and local conditions, was not a continuous solid-rock formation.

“We therefore request that the geological and geotechnical suitability and safety of the alignment be independently verified before any further work is permitted,” he said.

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Residents also questioned why the original alignment was changed after substantial public expenditure and compensation. They sought to know what technical and geological reasons had justified the change and who had approved the revised alignment.

“Were alternative alignments properly compared before the change? If the original survey was found unsuitable, why was responsibility not fixed for the earlier survey and the resulting expenditure? Was an independent assessment made of the effect of the revised alignment on the densely populated residential area?” asked Ramesh Chauhan, owner of an affected building in the area.

The residents have also demanded the constitution of a committee comprising independent geologists, geotechnical engineers, structural engineers and tunnel experts to examine the entire alignment and its impact on existing houses.

They have sought disclosure of the original and revised alignments, geological and geotechnical reports, reasons for changing the alignment, approvals and other relevant technical documents for affected residents.

Meanwhile, the NHAI has refuted the claims and clarified that all necessary precautions are being taken during project execution in accordance with established engineering practices and in consultation with the concerned residents.

As per a statement issued by the NHAI, it has proactively carried out required rectification and remedial measures at the affected locations. These include grouting, structural retrofitting, crack sealing and repair, restoration of brickwork and other engineering interventions based on site-specific assessments and technical requirements.

The NHAI further clarified that blasting activities associated with tunnel construction were suspended in November 2025 and that no blasting operations have been undertaken thereafter.