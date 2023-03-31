Shimla road dotted with potholes

The road from Auckland House School to Bharari in Shimla has been dotted with potholes for the past many months. Due to frequent rainfall, these potholes get filled with water, posing a threat to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to repair this road for the convenience of motorists. —Sunil, Shimla

Garbage dumped in forest

People are throwing garbage in the forest area adjoining the Dhalli and Mashobra wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. It can adversely affect the environment. The civic body should ensure regular garbage collection and take strict action against people dumping garbage in the forest. —Vikram, Dhalli, Shimla

Need to Make masks mandatory in hospitals

The authorities concerned should make it mandatory to wear masks in hospitals as Covid cases are increasing in the state. Even if it is difficult to ensure social distancing due to the large number of patients, the administration should at least ensure people are wearing masks. —Rekha, Shimla

