Shimla (Rural) gets Rs 35 cr projects

Shimla, August 23
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 10 developmental projects worth about Rs 35 crore in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency. He presided over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’programme at Baloh Dhami in the constituency.
Thakur, while addressing a public meeting on the occasion, recalled the infamous carnage that took place at Dhami about 82 years ago for the freedom of the nation and for securing a separate identity for Himachal Pradesh. He said that the demands of the Baloh area for development would be considered sympathetically.
