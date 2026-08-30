Shimla schools ordered to conduct mandatory security checks before and after working hours, submit daily safety certificates to police

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, on Saturday directed all government and private schools in the district to conduct mandatory security checks before the start of the school day and after classes conclude.

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Chairing a meeting to review and strengthen student safety in schools across Shimla, Kashyap directed school managements to submit a daily safety certificate to the district police confirming that the school premises had been thoroughly checked and were safe.

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The meeting focused on strengthening school security, preventing potential threats, conducting regular security checks and ensuring a prompt response to emergencies.

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Principals and representatives of 28 government and private schools in the city were invited to the meeting. However, the DC expressed concern over the absence of several private school principals, noting that some had deputed teachers to attend in their place. He stressed that the active involvement of school managements was essential in matters concerning the safety and security of children.

Kashyap said the police would also verify whether the school management concerned had issued the mandatory security certificate for the day if any rumours or information regarding a security threat were received from an institution in the future. He also directed schools to regularly monitor the duties of security personnel deployed on their premises.

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The meeting also discussed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prepared by the district administration for the school safety and dealing with security threats. The DC directed all schools to ensure strict and effective compliance with the SOPs.

Schools were instructed to ensure adequate boundary walls or fencing, controlled entry and exit, visitor registers, deployment of security guards and CCTV surveillance at sensitive locations on their campuses. The DC also called for special attention to the verification of school staff, security personnel, school bus drivers, construction workers and other external personnel.

The verification of school vehicles and drivers, provision of power backup for the CCTV systems, drone surveillance in the sensitive areas wherever required, monitoring of ongoing construction work on school premises and verification of construction workers were also discussed.

The DC further directed schools to conduct regular security inspections and monthly security audits and appoint nodal officers responsible for security-related matters in each institution. He also urged schools to ensure the active functioning of school safety committees.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gaurav Jeet Singh directed school managements to immediately inform the police or district administration if they notice any suspicious person, vehicle or object in or around school premises. He further said that any sighting of a drone flying over a school campus should be reported to the police without delay.