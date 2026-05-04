Shimla schools receive bomb threats

Panic erupted in Shimla on Monday after multiple schools received a threat email claiming that explosives had been planted in schools across the town.

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According to police, the email was received in the morning, prompting several schools to immediately evacuate their premises. School authorities informed parents, many of whom rushed to pick up their children.

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Police teams were swiftly dispatched and extensive search operations were launched. Bomb disposal squads were deployed, while sanitisation checks and mock drills were also carried out as part of precautionary measures.

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Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the incident and said an investigation was under way. He noted that the email did not mention any specific school but warned that explosive devices had allegedly been placed on school premises.

He further added that the message bore similarities to previous threat emails targeting High Courts, DC offices and the Secretariat. However, no suspicious objects have been found so far.