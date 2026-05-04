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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla schools receive bomb threats

Shimla schools receive bomb threats

Several schools immediately evacuate their premises

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:11 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Police bomb squad personnel with sniffer dogs during a search operation at an institution. Representative image/PTI file
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Panic erupted in Shimla on Monday after multiple schools received a threat email claiming that explosives had been planted in schools across the town.

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According to police, the email was received in the morning, prompting several schools to immediately evacuate their premises. School authorities informed parents, many of whom rushed to pick up their children.

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Police teams were swiftly dispatched and extensive search operations were launched. Bomb disposal squads were deployed, while sanitisation checks and mock drills were also carried out as part of precautionary measures.

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Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the incident and said an investigation was under way. He noted that the email did not mention any specific school but warned that explosive devices had allegedly been placed on school premises.

He further added that the message bore similarities to previous threat emails targeting High Courts, DC offices and the Secretariat. However, no suspicious objects have been found so far.

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