Shimla: Scouts Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 22

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has said discipline was an important part of life and the dress code of Scouts and Guides inculcates this spirit. But this feeling should be there at all times as it contributes to the society.

The Governor was speaking as a chief patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Himachal Pradesh, at a programme organised by the organsation at Rajiv Gandhi Government Degree College, Chaura Maidan, here today on World Scouts Day and Speakers Day.

He gave away prizes to the toppers of online skill development workshops and Scouts Fight against Covid. —