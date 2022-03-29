Shimla: Seminar at HPU dwells upon revolutionary Bhai Hirda Ram's life, struggle

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

A daylong national seminar was organised today by the Department of History, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), on Bhai Hirda Ram: A Legendary Revolutionary of Mandi, as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The aim was to recapitulate and applaud the valour and sacrifice of the freedom fighter in the independence struggle, particularly the Ghadar movement, which has not been done so far in the Indian or regional history.

Chief guest Prof SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), said that every nook and corner of the country was replete with the valour and sacrifice of freedom fighters and their stories were an eternal source of inspiration for the young generation.

He applauded the efforts of the History Department in bringing the contributions of Himachali Ghadarists to the fore with a case study on Bhai Hirda Ram.

Born on November 28, 1885, at Tarna in Mandi, Bhai Hirda Ram grew up on stories of revolutionaries and the Ghadar movement left a deep imprint on his mind. He was a close associate of Ras Behari Bose.