Shimla shivers at 8.8 degrees Celsius as snowfall and rainfall lash Himachal Pradesh

Shimla shivers at 8.8 degrees Celsius as snowfall and rainfall lash Himachal Pradesh

The minimum temperature dipped by 2.7°C, leading to cold weather conditions throughout the day

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:59 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People on the Ridge in Shimla on Monday. Tribune photo: LALIT KUMAR
Shimla, the state capital, shivered at a minimum temperature of 8.8°C as snowfall continues to occur in the higher reaches of the state. In Shimla, the minimum temperature dipped by 2.7°C, leading to cold weather conditions throughout the day, accompanied by rainfall.

According to the state meteorological department, the maximum temperature across the state fell by 6°C to 14°C and ranged from 1°C to 30°C, while minimum temperatures fell by 3°C to 7°C and ranged from -1°C to 22°C during the past 24 hours.

While snowfall continued to occur in the higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba districts, heavy rainfall was also recorded in many parts of the state. The Gondla village in Lahaul and Spiti recorded 26.4 cm of snowfall, Keylong 20 cm, and Kukumseri 5 cm. Similarly, Pachhad in Sirmaur district received 60 mm of rain, which was the highest rainfall in the state.

Other areas that received significant rainfall include Nahan (41.6 mm), Solan (34.2 mm), Manali (30 mm), Shimla (25 mm), Kalpa (22.2 mm), Dharamsala (18.8 mm), Kangra (18.4 mm), Bhuntar (16 mm), Mandi (15.2 mm), Sundernagar (14.2 mm), and Bilaspur (11.4 mm).

The department officials stated that light rainfall will continue to occur in isolated places of the state until October 9, after which the weather will remain dry across the state for the rest of the week. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 6°C to 10°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 4°C within the next three to four days.

The minimum temperature in Dharamsala was 14.8°C, Manali 6.1°C, Dalhousie 6°C, Kufri 6.7°C, Narkanda 4.9°C, Kalpa 3°C, Nahan 15.1°C, Solan 12.6°C, Bilaspur 16.1°C, Hamirpur 13.7°C, and Kangra 15.2°C. Una recorded a maximum temperature of 26°C, which was the highest in the state, while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of minus 0.5°C.

