Shimla soldier among 9 killed in Ladakh mishap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 20

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Nehra village of Shimla Rural, is among the nine soldiers who were killed in a road accident in Ladakh on Saturday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla mourned the death of the soldier.

They also mourned the death of eight other soldiers, who were martyred in the tragic incident. The CM, while expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members, assured to extend all possible help to the grief-stricken family. The Governor also expressed deep grief over the death of soldiers.

