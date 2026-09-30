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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla steps up drug surveillance, identifies 15 sensitive panchayats

Shimla steps up drug surveillance, identifies 15 sensitive panchayats

263 NDPS cases registered, 526 arrests reported this year

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap chairs a meeting of the district-level Narcotics Coordination Committee in Shimla on Tuesday.
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Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday directed the departments concerned to lay special emphasis on identifying potential sources of drug trafficking, sensitive areas and hotspots, and to strengthen surveillance in these areas.

He issued the direction while chairing a meeting of the district-level Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD). During the meeting, discussions were held on preventing drug trafficking and abuse in the district, anti-drug campaigns, monitoring sensitive areas and coordination among various departments.

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It was informed at the meeting that cannabis cultivated on 54 bighas of land in the district had been destroyed over the past one month. Officials informed that 263 cases had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while 526 accused had been arrested so far this year. It was also informed that illegal assets worth Rs 12.52 crore, acquired by 68 accused, had been seized by the police.

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The DC also said that 15 panchayats in the district had been identified as drug-sensitive. “Detailed data on cases registered under the NDPS Act in these panchayats for 2023, 2024 and 2025 will be compiled. Based on this data, an analytical report will be prepared to identify the causes of the drug problem and formulate necessary measures for its effective prevention,” he said.

He further directed the police to take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking and increase regular surveillance in sensitive areas. He also stressed the need to strengthen awareness and anti-drug activities to keep youth and students away from drugs.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said effective action was being taken against drug abuse in the district. He said all departments should work together to take action in cases related to encroachment by those involved in the drug trade. He also stressed the need for regular inspections of de-addiction centres operating in the district and directed police officers to inspect such centres at least twice a month.

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