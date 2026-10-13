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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla student wins ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’, gets car

Shimla student wins ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’, gets car

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Winners of ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’ examination being felicitated in Shimla.
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Ritwik Sektoo, a student of JCB Senior Secondary Public School, Shimla, emerged as the overall winner of ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’, organised by Aspire IIT and Medical. He was presented with a brand-new car at a grand prize distribution ceremony held here on Monday.

Students who performed exceptionally well in different classes were also recognised at the event. Those securing top positions in classes V to XII were honoured during the ceremony.

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‘Brain of Himachal-2026’ was organised to recognise and encourage students’ talent, intellectual abilities and academic excellence across Himachal Pradesh. The event witnessed the participation of talented students from across the state, along with their parents, teachers and distinguished members of the education sector.

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A total of 13,182 students from 1,348 schools across the state appeared for the examination, for which 98 examination centres were set up across the state.

Minister Rajesh Dharmani was the chief guest on the occasion. Dharmani congratulated the students on their achievements and highlighted the importance of providing children with appropriate platforms and opportunities to showcase their talent.

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He said initiatives like this helped build students’ confidence, logical reasoning and competitive spirit. He added that Himachal Pradesh had immense talent that needed to be nurtured through proper guidance, encouragement and opportunities to pursue ambitious goals.

Yogendra Kumar Meena, Managing Director of Aspire Group, said ‘Brain of Himachal’ was not merely an examination but an annual celebration of the talent of Himachal Pradesh’s students, designed to recognise their potential and give a new direction to their aspirations.

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