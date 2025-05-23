DT
PT
Shimla students raise cleanliness awareness

Shimla students raise cleanliness awareness

Tribune News Service

Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ campaign organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Annadale. Tribune photo
As part of the ongoing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ campaign, a speech competition on the theme “Importance of Cleanliness in the Physical Environment” was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Annadale, with support from SJVN Limited. A total of 11 students showcased their oratory skills and awareness on the vital role of cleanliness in society.

Angel Thakur emerged as the winner of the competition, followed by Riya Chauhan in second place and Rachit Dogra in third. The winners were awarded cash prizes of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The event was graced by Mamta Paul, District Programme Officer, Women and Child Development, Shimla, who also serves as the school’s guardian under the ‘Apna Vidyalaya — Himachal School Adoption Programme’. Principal Amin Chand Kimta expressed heartfelt gratitude to all officials.

The second edition of the school magazine ‘Navankur’ (2024-25) was formally released by Mamta Paul. Addressing the gathering, she emphasised the importance of protecting children from the dangers of sexual abuse, mental harassment, cybercrime and exposure to pornographic content. She urged students to stay informed and vigilant and highlighted the importance of Child Helpline’s toll-free number 1098 as a critical tool for their safety.

