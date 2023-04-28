Shimla Summer Festival to be held in June

Shimla, April 27
The Shimla Summer Festival will be organised from June 1 to 4, said Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, here yesterday while presiding over a meeting.
Negi, Chairman of Shimla Summer Festival Committee, said, “Women self-help groups will serve traditional food based on coarse grains during the Himachali Food Festival. Dishes made from millets will also be served.”
Besides cultural events, a flower show, painting contest, folk instrument competition, ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ and tambola will be held.
