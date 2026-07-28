Shimla to face drinking water shortage as Sutlej Project suffers transformer failure

Drinking water supply in Shimla will remain disrupted for the next few days due to a transformer failure at the Sutlej drinking water supply project, one of the key sources of drinking water for the city.

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As a result, residents of the city are likely to face a shortage of drinking water over the next few days.

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According to officials of the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), a transformer at Stage-II of the Satluj Water Supply Project has been disrupted, affecting the regular drinking water supply. “Efforts are being made to restore the transformer as soon as possible, and regular drinking water supply will resume only after the issue is resolved,” an official said.

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“Additionally, other drinking water supply sources for the city are also facing issues due to silt and flooding, further affecting regular water supply over the next few days. During this period, water will be supplied according to the revised schedule,” he added.

The official said that drinking water will be supplied to the Sanjauli zone, Chhota Shimla zone, New Shimla zone, Centre zone, Lakkar Bazar zone and Chaura Maidan zone on Wednesday. Residents have been advised to use water judiciously until the issue is resolved.

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Shimla requires around 45 MLD to 48 MLD of water daily on average, considering the city’s floating tourist population. At present, the town receives water from six major sources.

These sources include Gumma, Giri, Koti Brandi, Churot, Chairh and Seog, with the majority of the water supply coming from the Giri and Gumma water supply schemes. Earlier this year, SJPNL also started lifting water from the Sutlej River, increasing the total drinking water supply to Shimla by 15 MLD.