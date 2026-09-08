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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla to get 24x7 drinking water supply by November

Shimla to get 24x7 drinking water supply by November

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:58 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Shimla residents are set to get relief from drinking water shortages, with the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) setting a target to ensure 24x7 water supply in the city by November.

Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan has directed officials of the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) to take necessary steps in this regard.

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At present, drinking water is supplied on alternate days in Shimla. However, several wards, including Kachi Ghati, receive water after a gap of four to five days, causing considerable inconvenience to residents.

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SJPNL officials said efforts were underway to ensure at least 40 MLD of drinking water supply to the city so that residents do not face shortages.

The move is aimed at improving the reliability of water supply and addressing the long-standing issue of uneven distribution across various parts of Shimla.

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