Shimla to get 'Seven Wonders Park' with replicas made from scrap

Shimla is set to get a new tourist attraction, with the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) deciding to turn Oakover Park into a ‘Seven Wonders Park’.

Tourists as well as locals will be able to experience miniature versions of seven of the world’s most famous landmarks, offering them a glimpse of some of the world’s most iconic structures.

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The miniatures include replicas of the Taj Mahal, Statue of Liberty, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower and the Great Pyramid of Giza, among others. The structures, which stand 10 to 15 feet tall, have been constructed entirely from scrap materials.

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Recently, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Surender Chauhan, during which officials discussed finding a suitable location for the structures.

The Mayor and other officials agreed that the miniatures should be shifted to Oakover Park, located near the Chief Minister’s residence. The park was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in 2022.

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Earlier, the corporation had selected seven locations, including two spots at Ladies Park and one each near Scandal Point, Gaiety Theatre, Dhalli Chowk, Oakover Park and Rotary Town Hall.

The corporation had also set up platforms at these locations, but the plan was dropped following objections from area residents. The state heritage committee also rejected the corporation’s proposal to install the miniatures at The Mall and The Ridge.

Notably, the miniatures have been kept at The Mall and The Ridge for the past two months. The Mayor said the corporation had been looking for suitable locations and was planning to shift the structures to the park.

He added that the original plan was to install the miniatures at different locations, but it had now been decided that all the structures should be installed at a single location, with work already underway.

He said the corporation would soon install the structures at the park.

The Mayor added that the initiative also aimed to promote the sustainable use of waste materials.

“It also aims to encourage people to utilise scrap in a productive way. Additionally, the park will also serve as a major selfie point. It has been seen that, over the years, selfies have become very popular among tourists visiting Shimla,” he said.