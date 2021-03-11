Shimla to get water supply on alternate days from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 21

The residents of the capital city will get water supply on alternate days from tomorrow. Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has decided to go for water rationing following a sudden and drastic reduction in water availability in the Giri scheme.

The Gumma water scheme is the other major scheme that along with the Giri scheme provides over 90 per cent water to Shimla city. Today, the city received just 34.29 million litres of water while it normally gets between 42 million litres and 45 million litres.

Pinning hopes on rain We have planned this just for a week at present. There’s a forecast of rainfall in the coming days. We will revert to normal supply once there is normal availability of water at sources. —Anil Jaswal, AGM, SJPNL

“There has been a reduction of around 3 to 4 million litres of water in the Giri scheme in the past two days. Even last year, we had witnessed a

similar sharp and sudden reduction in the availability of water in the Giri scheme. In view of the shortfall, we have decided to go for an alternate

day supply so that we

can adhere to the schedule,” said Anil Jaswal, AGM, SJPNL.

“The SJPNL has already imposed some restrictions on water supply, mainly leaving one of the seven zones out of the schedule in a week. Given that people faced problems even with once-a-week omission, the alternate day arrangement is going to cause more problems. We have planned this just for a week at present. There’s a forecast of rainfall in the coming days. We will revert to normal supply once there is normal availability of water at the sources,” said Jaswal.

As tourist arrival in the city is already high and it’s likely to increase in the coming days, the demand for water supply is also likely to increase.

“The demand for water is already quite high. The rising demand and the reducing water availability at the source have forced us to go for rationing,” said Jaswal.